Speech to Text for North Central with high hopes for future

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

school softball season in indiana just ended yesterday.. it's never to early to start thinking about next year.. and despite a loss in the state finals.. there's still a ton of positive energy around the north central softball program.. not only did the t-birds finish this year as state runner-up.. but they're only graduating two seniors .. marissa miller and hannah shroyer.. after reaching the state finals twice in the last four years .. head coach erica arnold says there's still so much this young team can accomplish. our goal is to go as far as we can. we've got good groups coming in and these kids, i know how hard they work. i know what we do all season. i know anything is possible for these kids. i have all faith in them that they're going to come back here again next year and win it all. i pray to god everyday that that does happen because i want them to get a blue ring. kyle hendricks on the mound for the cubs as