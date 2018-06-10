Speech to Text for Community center opens in Clinton

clinton, indiana... news 10's heather good has more on how a vacant property was transformed to better serve your family. this building along main street in clinton is known as the "jcpenney" buildin and most recently served as a place of worship. now it has a new purpose. covered: "we've got kind of a small, cozy little town here but we don't have a place that's rentable and now people can rent this space." the people of clinton gathered saturday for the grand opening of the clinton community center. folks toured the building and learned more about how the space will be used. people can rent the space for parties ... it can be used for large government meetings... and be useful in an emergency. mayor jack gilfoy, jr. says, "now we have this facility were we can actually house people if we have to put cots in here. we have restroom facilities with showers, have a full kitchen here." other organizations like kid kare project have already leased parts of the building. kid kare provides free materials and resources to struggling families. ashley wheat, kid kare project, says, "this is going to be really great for us because we have so much more space now and we're able to be right on the main street of clinton so more people can be familiar with us and come in and out easily." mayor gilfoy explains the renovations of this center improve main street curb appeal, too. the city bought the building earlier this year for 36-thousand dollars and the mayor says they will spend less than previously estimated on renovations... it's now around a hundred thousand dollars. the mayor says buy this building and fixing it up costs less than what it would have to buy another property and build new. in clinton, heather good, news 10. if you are interested in renting space