Local YMCA holds appreciation event for community

The Vigo County YMCA said thank you to the community on Saturday.

Posted: Sat Jun 09 21:48:48 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Jun 09 21:48:48 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Local YMCA holds appreciation event for community

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

organizations going -- like the y-m-c-a. that's why they said thank you today. the "vigo county y" held a community appreciation field day. people had the chance to come out and get active -- all while seeing what the y has to offer -- at no charge! i-hop was also on hand to provide a free brunch! "part of what we do is encourage exercise, encourage a sense of community here in the wabash valley, so allowing everyone a chance to come in and meet new people, make new friends, see what the ymca is all about and that's what today is." tomorrow is the deadline for the ymca's membership drive. if you decide to become a member -- your "50"-dollar join fee will be waived. people went the extra mile
