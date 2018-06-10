Clear

Rex Camp helps young players build on baseball skills

Baseball fans, ranging from kindergarten through 12th grade, are eligible.

of "3"-terre haute rex youth camps were held today at bob warn field. baseball fans -- ranging from kindergarten through 12th grade are eligble. the camps provide each participant the chance to improve their skills and develop the fundamentals of hitting -- fielding -- throwing and base-running. campers will have to come prepared with a helmet -- glove -- baseball pants and bat. the next "2"-camps are june 29t and july 21st -- so the time to register -- is now! its people -- like
