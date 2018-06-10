Speech to Text for Great turnout for Officer Rob Pitts Memorial Ride

terre haute police officer. news 10's lacey clifton explains how they're taking a ride -- to keep the memory of "officer rob pitts" -- alive. "dozens of motorcycles lined wabash this morning for a great cause. we're talking about the officer rob pitts memorial ride. now the organizers tell me this is the first event they've put together, and it really was a huge success." it's been over a month since officer rob pitts was killed in the line of duty-- but many in the wabash valley came together to keep his memory alive with a motorcycle ride. the ride itself would cover hundreds of miles stretching from terre haute to greencastle to linton with other stops in between. all funds raised are going to the children of officer rob pitts. news 10 spoke with organizer kimberly waggoner. she says her dad was a police officer-- so this is her way to give back to the "blue" family. "i'm happy to see the community come together for a good cause and the support is overwhelming, and i really appreciate it." "he asked me to come to the police department in sullivan. we were both on the city police department. i was a reserve at the time, then got on full time. so me and rob always had pretty good history. // it's amazing the outpour of people coming to support, people you don't know come out and help. it's amazing." "if you didn't get a chance to make the ride today. you can still donate. we have that information on how to do so, on our website, wthi tv dot com. reporting in terre haute, i'm lacey clifton for news 10." we have an update for you on a "recent" melon recall