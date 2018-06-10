Clear

Annual 5k event helps feed hungry students in Vigo County

Money raised will go toward the Vigo County School Corporation's Backpack Program.

feed hungry children in vigo county... that's thanks to today's "run with heart" 5-k in terre haute. it's part of an annual event through union hospital. people chose to run or walk the 5-k to promote health and wellness for the community. money raised today will go toward the vigo county school corporation's "backpack program". [c6]wx tease-dbl boxes chris piper joins us
