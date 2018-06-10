Speech to Text for Pre-K in the Park helps parents find jobs, quality childcare

help to parents seeking quality childcare. parents were invited to "pre-k in the park" today where they could learn more about the "on my way pre-k program." it awards grants to 4- year-olds from low income families so they can go to pre- kindergarten. it was a one-stop-shop as parents could also get information about job and educational opportunites. "chances and services for youth" hosted the event at herz-rose park in terre haute. 23:38:45 - 23:38:55 brandon halleck, chief operating officer for chances and services for youth says, "we're all about school readiness and so we're trying to make sure that kids are enrolled in quality childcare programs preparing them for when they go off to school." if you missed the event -- but want to learn more ... just visit -- on my way pre-k dot org. and.. people went the extra mile to help