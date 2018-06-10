Speech to Text for Community center opens in Clinton

clinton community center. people toured the building and learned more about how the space will be used. the mayor says people can rent the facility for parties. it can also be used for large government meetings or for temporary housing in case of emergency. other organizations -- like kid kare project -- have already leased parts of the building. kid kare provides free materials and resources to struggling families. ashley wheat, kid kare project, says, "this is going to be really great for us because we have so much more space now and we're able to be right on the main street of clinton so more people can be familiar with us and come in and out easily." the city bought the building earlier this year for 36-thousand dollars and the mayor says renovations are around a hundred thousand dollars. if you are interested in renting space in the new community building contact the mayor's office at the number on your screen. a new program in vigo county is offering