Kroger issues melon recall for Indiana and Michigan stores after CDC and FDA warning

Kroger has announced a melon recall that will impact customers in Indiana and Michigan.

Posted: Sat Jun 09 21:35:20 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Jun 09 21:35:20 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Kroger issues melon recall for Indiana and Michigan stores after CDC and FDA warning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

first -- health officials say the salmonella outbreak -- tied to pre-cut melons -- has sickened at least 60 people in five states. that includes both indiana and illinois. the recall was launched on friday. officials say the melons were distributed to multiple store chains -- including kroger and wal-mart. you're asked to throw away or return the recalled products. so far -- officials say no deaths have been reported. the illness often lasts "4" to "7" days. [b19]tyson food recall-fs and.. "tyson foods" is recalling more than 3-thousand pounds of frozen chicken. that's after finding pieces of plastic in the chicken's breading ingredients. the chicken was reportedly sold in 3-pound plastic bags of uncooked -- breaded -- original chicken tenderloins. the u-s-d-a says some of the chicken could be stored at food service institutions -- as opposed to homes. no injuries or illnesses have been reported. a consumer alert tonight -- for people
