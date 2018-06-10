Speech to Text for Kroger issues melon recall for Indiana and Michigan stores after CDC and FDA warning

first -- health officials say the salmonella outbreak -- tied to pre-cut melons -- has sickened at least 60 people in five states. that includes both indiana and illinois. the recall was launched on friday. officials say the melons were distributed to multiple store chains -- including kroger and wal-mart. you're asked to throw away or return the recalled products. so far -- officials say no deaths have been reported. the illness often lasts "4" to "7" days. [b19]tyson food recall-fs and.. "tyson foods" is recalling more than 3-thousand pounds of frozen chicken. that's after finding pieces of plastic in the chicken's breading ingredients. the chicken was reportedly sold in 3-pound plastic bags of uncooked -- breaded -- original chicken tenderloins. the u-s-d-a says some of the chicken could be stored at food service institutions -- as opposed to homes. no injuries or illnesses have been reported. a consumer alert tonight -- for people