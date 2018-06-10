Speech to Text for Summer games underway for Special Olympics Indiana

-- and even more athletes -- are resting up for another day of the special olympics in indiana. more than 27-hundred athletes are in town for the summer games in terre haute this weekend. with all of those people -- you're going to need several sets of helping hands. that's why organizers said more than 15-hundred volunteers are on staff throughout the weekend. they've been busy helping with the festivites at i- s-u and rose-hulman's campus. [b15]special olympics-sot vo "we welcome new volunteers all the time and we have events year round -- so there's plenty of opportunity to get involved and it's a life changing experience." if you're interested in volunteering for special olympics indiana.... we have you covered. you can find the details on our website -- wthi-tv-dot-com. meteorologist chris piper with is us tonight... he joins us from