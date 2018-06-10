Speech to Text for ISP Trooper saves man's life thanks to donation from Bolt for the Heart

-- at the right time. recently on patrol.. trooper "rondell shelton" was flagged down by a passerby for help. within seconds -- shelton arrived on scene to bystanders performing c- p-r on an unconscious man. shelton quickly assessed the situation and used his department issued a-e-d. the victim regained a pulse and began breathing again. the 41-year-old victim is reportedly doing well. "trooper shelton" received his a-e-d just this spring as part of the "bolt for the heart" partnership with the indiana state police. bolt for the heart has already donated well over 2-hundred a-e-ds to state police. the goal is to have every i-s-p road patrol vehicle equipped with one. to learn more about "bolt for the heart" -- or how to donate -- go to our website at w-t- h-i t-v dot com.