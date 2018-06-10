Clear

Police ask for tips in West Terre Haute IGA robbery

According to West Terre Haute Police Chief Bill Bark, the man in the photos entered the store on Friday night and took an undisclosed amount of cash.

been more than a week since the west terre haute i- g-a was robbed. now -- police are looking for "2"-suspects. that's new information for you in tonight's crime alert. take a good look at this picture. west terre haute police chief "bill bark" told us -- this couple entered the grocery store last friday night. bark said the man took an undisclosed amount of cash. then -- the pair left the store. now -- authorities are asking for your help identifying the duo. if you have any information on who or where these people are -- call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop. an indiana state trooper finds himself at the right place
