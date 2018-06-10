Speech to Text for Police ask for tips in West Terre Haute IGA robbery

been more than a week since the west terre haute i- g-a was robbed. now -- police are looking for "2"-suspects. that's new information for you in tonight's crime alert. take a good look at this picture. west terre haute police chief "bill bark" told us -- this couple entered the grocery store last friday night. bark said the man took an undisclosed amount of cash. then -- the pair left the store. now -- authorities are asking for your help identifying the duo. if you have any information on who or where these people are -- call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop.