Speech to Text for Silver Alert issued for missing Linton man, could be in extreme danger

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and he could be in extreme danger. thanks for joining us for news 10 nightwatch. i'm alia blackburn. a statewide silver alert continues across indiana for a missing greene county man. that's our top story tonight. and authorities need your help. tonight's silver alert is for "this" man "73"-year-old "robert kennedy" of linton. police say he may require medical assistance. news 10 has received many calls into our newsroom tonight from kennedy's friends and family -- concerned about his whereabouts. they told us -- he could be en- route to terre haute or bloomington. he's described as being a white male -- 5-foot-7 -- 175 pounds with "gray hair" and "hazel eyes". he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts. he reportedly has his "white" dog with him. "kennedy" was last seen driving a white -- chevy impala with an indiana handicap license plate .. d-5-3-1-d-w. if you see him -- call 9-1-1 immediately. [b3]x traffic alert-vo we're following a serious crash on interstate