Speech to Text for North Central finishes as state runner-up

and for north central softball it's this.. breathe.. believe .. battle.. the t-birds hoping to use that philosophy on indiana's biggest stage.. seniors hannah shroyer and marissa miller leading the t-birds in the state finals against a tough pioneer team.. and the panthers were flexing the muscles early.. first inning alyssa shaw gets ahold of this pitch.. it's gone over the fence in left .. that's a two-run homer to put pioneer out in front.. bottom half of the inning now.. hannah shroyer hits a hard grounder to second.. she makes the sliding stop but the throw to first is in the dirt.. shroyer is safe.. madison schofield going to the plate and she slides in safely to put the t-birds on the board.. it's 2-1 after one.. 2nd inning.. madison blickenstaff adds to the panther lead.. she drops it in shallow left for the rbi.. pioneer would take a 7-1 lead.. still no hits for the t-birds.. but morgan manning breaks the ice.. she lines it in front of the fielder in left.. north central would load up the bases in the inning.. but hailey gotshall gets out of the jam.. the panther pitcher throws two straight strikeouts to end the inning.. still 7-1.. the t-birds just never seemed to find that offensive rhythm.. to the 7th.. schofield's liner is robbed by a great diving catch from mikenna landis.. the quest for another state title comes up just short for t-bird softball.. pioneer wins the state title.. north central is the 1-a runner-up in the state of indiana after a 10-1 decision in the finals. and senior hannah shroyer says she's disappointed to end her high school career like this. [e6]tbirds react to state-sot it sucks. that's about all i can tell you. i thought coming into this we were going to be prepared and go out there and play good defense and go around offensively with our bats. but we fell short today. and it's a sad thing to see. i told them after the game that that score doesn't matter. you're here. you've done something that a lot of teams never get to do. and they should hold their heads up. it wasn't the outcome we wanted, but we're here. and i kept reiterating that to keep their heads up. i kept pointing at my chin. head up! congratulations to the t- birds on a great season..