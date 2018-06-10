Speech to Text for Rex take down West Virginia

the terre haute rex.. and tonight perhaps their biggest game so far.. it's a matchup that pits two of the prospect league's best teams against each other.. the rex lead the west division and west virginia leads the east.. the two meeting at bob warn field in the first of two games of this weekend series .. 2nd inning.. craig shephard hits it hard to left.. the fielder gets to it quickly.. but it's not quick enough to roby enriquez from crossing the plate.. the rex get one run in the inning and trail 2-1. to the 3rd.. terre haute's own justin jenkins back with the rex.. and we're used to seeing the iowa sophomore do this.. he hits it all the way to the wall.. a standup triple for justin jenkins.. the rex would load up the bases for austin weiler.. and this is exactly what you hope for.. way back and gone.. that's a grand slam for austin weiler.. and it helps the rex pick up the win.. terre haute takes control of the best record in the prospect league.. rex win it 11-6.