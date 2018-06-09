Speech to Text for Rex beat Hoots

they're alone atop the west division standings.. and they'd like to stay there. the rex back at home tonight.. they're hosting the hannibal hoots.. bottom of the second inning.. two runners on for the rex .. tyler van pelt hits it deep to the gap in left center.. but check out the play from wyatt whitman.. a diving grab to save the r-b-i.. he hits the cut off man and the hoots turn the double play.. that leaves the score tied at zero.. next batter for the rex.. jalbert melo .. he hits it right back up the middle.. no throw to the plate .. the runner from second will score and the rex are on the board first.. up 1-nothing.. logan teague on the mound for the sycamores.. and he was throwing gas.. teague strikes out the hoots in the 4th.. he pitches 5 and a third shut out innings.. 7 strikeouts.. bottom half.. runners on the corners one out.. jordan schaffer the grounder .. a double play would end the inning.. but the throw is wild.. van pelt scores for the rex.. the rex would go ahead 4-oh but almost give it away.. terre haute though holds on to win 5-4.