Speech to Text for Vintage camper rally at Vigo County park

retro travel trailers. storm team 10's brady harp explores why the event means so much to the campers. kevin reabe: "it's really just about getting together with friends." it's like going back in time. fowler park is filled with camping trailers made before 1979. it's the 10th "southern indiana vintage camper rally" and over 60 campers have arrived from across the region. some campers have spent hundreds of dollars restoring their trailer - each trailer with it's own character. reabe: "see it's just the different style of the trailers and how they changed over the years and changed to accommodate what people wanted to bring with them when they were camping and how they wanted to camp what they wanted to enjoy and you'll enjoy trailers with all different sizes with all sorts of different configurations. kitchens in the front - kitchens in the side. beds for big families beds for little families." reabe is here from bloomington illinois. organizers of the rally say everyone at the event is passionate about vintage campers. roger dulin: "people that have old cars or old trucks you get them and you restore them and it's the same way with these campers." organizers say the event has grown dramatically since it started 10 years ago. dulin: "it's really grown. like ten years ago there was the first one and then we were the second one and now there's maybe 20 rallies in indiana and close in illinois and close in kentucky and ohio." while keeping a retro way of camping alive is satisfying to many at the event - the real draw to the hobby is the friends made along the way. reabe: "the trailers themselves are second only to the people in my view you know they are just the common connection and you know you'll find this in camping groups with people with modern trailers." in vigo county - brady harp - storm team 10. now to the weather department... what are we looking at for tonight... and the rest of the week here's a look