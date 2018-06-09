Speech to Text for Tradition sparks excitement at Indiana Special Olympics opening ceremony

terre haute tonight as the 2018 special olympics summer games are officially underway. news 10's heather good was at the opening ceremony and joins us now with more from two people being recognized for their efforts. the officer and athlete of the year have the unique honor of lighting the special olympic caldron. the flame signifies the start of the games... but before the caldron was lit... i spoke with the honorees about another tradition sparking excitement. the wave of high-fives seemed endless as special olympic athletes entered the hulman center in terre haute for the opening ceremony. nats: officer says "boom, boom" while giving high- fives officers and military personnel offered words of encouragement as the hoosier athletes took in the moment. "it's good. i mean, it's a lot of high-fives." chris perdue is the 2017 athlete of the year. he is a winter sport athlete and has competed in the x-games and world olympics representing team usa. while he is not competing in these games... he says it's a time he enjoys. "it's always a good night when we come here." perdue and zionsville police officer josh chapman greeted hundreds. chapman is the 2017 officer of the year. he says the high-five line and caldron lighting are highlights of the ceremony each year. "law enforcement throughout the world are known as the guardians of the flame for special olympics. part of our responsibility is to keep that flame of hope alive and burning and spread awareness and teach people about special olympics and the amazing athletes that we serve." the excitement was evident as athletes wore hats like these and danced along. chapman says his time working with these athletes has changed his life. "they have such a positive outlook on life and how they do things and it reminds me daily why i do the job i do." the games continue tomorrow. we've got a link to more information on our website... wthitv.com. back to you. those olympians are