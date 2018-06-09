Clear

Vermillion County man arrested after domestic incident

Posted: Fri Jun 08 19:25:53 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 08 19:25:54 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

police arrested "nicholas williams" yesterday. officers were called to a home on north maple street at 4 am. they say they found williams' fiance and a child with significant injuries. one other child was found with a bite mark on his finger. williams is also facing charges for strangulation and disordely conduct. the flame of hope is burning in
