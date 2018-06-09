Speech to Text for Vermillion County man arrested after domestic incident

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

police arrested "nicholas williams" yesterday. officers were called to a home on north maple street at 4 am. they say they found williams' fiance and a child with significant injuries. one other child was found with a bite mark on his finger. williams is also facing charges for strangulation and disordely conduct. the flame of hope is burning in