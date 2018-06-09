Speech to Text for Newton Autism fundraiser

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

awareness. news 10 bureau chief gary brian has the story. "as we get into summer time, cook outs like this one will become more and more frequent. however, this cookout is doing more than just filling stomaches." pork burgers. in the state of illinois they are as identifieable as lincoln's beard. though all residents may not be the best at making them, just ask brooke murray. "this is my second year cooking, and if it wasn't for jason i wouldn't know what i was doing." learning curve aside, the reason to make the sandwiches today is important. "we're selling pork burgers to the community to raise funds for the craig a nester foundation." the foundation helps those in the community suffering from autism. at 2 dollars and fifty cents, the burgers sold quickly. every penny going right back to helping bring awareness to the condition. last year, the fundraiser raised over a thousand dollars. "the more awareness and inclusion we can bring to the community then that's what we're trying to do." when lunch arrived, cars lined up to get a chance to help out. for murray, the event hits home. "my son has autism. he was diagnosed back when he was in first grade." giving her a reason to learn perfect her grilling skills. "i just find it very important that we all come together to handle it and deal with it. and do the right thing for our kids." "last year the group sold over 500 pork burgers. they hope to do the same this year. in newton illinois, gary brian, news 10." i'll have your full forecast...coming