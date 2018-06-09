Speech to Text for Sullivan Fishing Rodeo

reel in some fish this weekend. "bass unlimited" is holding a fishing rodeo at "sullivan park and lake"... tomorrow. the group will give out prizes for the biggest fish of different species. the event is guaranteed to be a good time, especially for children. registration is open between 8 am and 1 p.m. you must register to be eligible for prizes. there will also be a free lunch and drink while supplies last. fore more information, just visit w-t-h-i-tv dot com. north central softball is playing in the state finals