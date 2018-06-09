Clear

Sullivan Fishing Rodeo

Sullivan Fishing Rodeo

Posted: Fri Jun 08 15:32:56 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 08 15:32:57 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Sullivan Fishing Rodeo

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

reel in some fish this weekend. "bass unlimited" is holding a fishing rodeo at "sullivan park and lake"... tomorrow. the group will give out prizes for the biggest fish of different species. the event is guaranteed to be a good time, especially for children. registration is open between 8 am and 1 p.m. you must register to be eligible for prizes. there will also be a free lunch and drink while supplies last. fore more information, just visit w-t-h-i-tv dot com. north central softball is playing in the state finals
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Zionsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Heat and humidity with storms possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It