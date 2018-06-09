Clear

Government officials check Sullivan remodel progress

Posted: Fri Jun 08 15:32:16 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 08 15:32:17 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

visited the area today. it was a chance for them to see what the 1 point 4-million dollar tax credit was going to. the project began last novemeber. it should be completed by the end of this year. mayor clint lamb says the rennovations are good for the people of sullivan. for the first time in a long time the people of sullivan have hope again. i said a few years ago that finally there was a pulse and folks i think you're finally starting to see a full blown heartbeat in sullivan indiana the project will bring 40 units of affordable house care and senior living. people in sullivan county have a chance to
