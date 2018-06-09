Speech to Text for Moore to the Story: CASA

appointed special advocates, charged with speaking out for kids who can't. they always need volunteers. but you may not know what they do, or how much of a difference they can make. clearly, there's more to their stories ... so i went to find it out. "i'm sitting outside of the home of my casa kids... i am getting ready to meet them for the very first time." this is nancy bauer.. you're watching video her doing her job. the pay... doesn't go in her pocket... we found, it goes straight to her heart. 13:17:19,14 "i remember when i was in school, and i would see those less fortunate, bauer is casa volunteer... "and i would cry at christmas because i know they'd not get as much as i was going to get at christmast time." when the court has to place kids in a better living situation, she's the one who speaks on their behalf. she says she wanted to do it, 13:18:10,01 "they are born into this sort of situation. they don't get to choose and they don't have the power to choose," because there's a need. "and that's why we are the voice for these children." we asked her to spend a week, and take some video of what she does as a volunteer. she agreed... and sent some back... "i'm outside the juvenile courthouse waiting for the initial hearing on my case. i am hopeful that the judge will continue with the current placement." it's one of her first stops for her latest case... but she has other stops.. like this room at the vigo county casa hq it's where she and other volunteers can get toys, clothes, and other special items for the kids. "i'm also getting, the gifts ready to take in to them. so i have some coloring books and puzzle books. a pajama set for the little boy. and some teddy bears for the kids." bauer can't tell us who her kids are. neither can she explain their issues in detail, because they're classified, but in the past, she's seen the difference her help can make. 13:15:09,25 "the mother has a drug addiction. the children are very well adjusted. the boy is getting straigh a's in school." they are children dealing with adult issues... without adults to help them. 13:13:45,15 "parents that are abusing the children. it could be neglect, either physical, emotional, medical neglect." she chooses to fill in the gaps... . and bauer's happy to do it. it's because this job pays more than any check ever could. if you'd like to learn more about becoming a volunteer.. there's an informational meeting happening thursday, june 27th at 5:30 p-m at the vigo county public library. we have more details on wthitv.com.