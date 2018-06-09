Speech to Text for Sullivan County looking for new deputy

is looking for people to join its team. the "sullivan county sheriff's office" is looking for a "merit deputy sheriff". news 10 spoke with sheriff clark cottom earlier today. he said they expect the position to become available soon. the department released an eligibility list. to apply...you must be at least 21 years old, have no arrests for a felony or any crime involving domestic violence. you must also undergo physical, aptitude and psychological testing. cottom says possible prospects will be joining a great team. [b7]sullivan need for new sheriff position-sot vo "we've made a tremendous amount of improvements over the last three and a half years. we're modern and cutting edge with equipment, tools, resources that we use to not only enforce the law but to investigate crimes. to see them through all the way through to conviction." applicants have until friday june 29th to apply.