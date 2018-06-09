Speech to Text for Suicide Prevention in the Wabash Valley

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

week. good evening and thanks for joining us. the c-d-c says suicide is on the rise in the u.s. two celebrities committed suicide in the past week. tonight local doctors are sharing their concerns. news 10's sarah lehman joins us now in the studio to explain. [b2]suicide prevention-front vo the news of anthony bourdains death makes two "high profile" suicides in just one week. across the united states suicide rates have risen 25 percent. according to research by the center for disease control and prevention. suicide is the 10th leading cause of deaths for americans. bill little is a therapist at hamilton center in terre haute. he says the biggest help to someone can just be having a conversation. [b3]suicide prevention-front sot "it's that personal connection to another person that may make the difference. it's the starting the conversation. hey, you can't be afraid to say hey you seem like you're struggling can we talk about your situation?" little says it takes more courage to ask for help then to suffer in silence. hamilton center has staff available 24 hours a day seven days a week. if you need help you can call the suicide prevention hotline at 1 800 2-7-3 82-55. back to you we have an update for you tonight on a death