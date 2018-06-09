Speech to Text for Rescued human society dogs

terre haute humane society took in about 40 dogs earlier this week. "45" dogs were living in a garage in vigo county. the humane society crated most of them for rehabilitation. today -- we learned 14 of those dogs have been spayed and neutered. many of them are adjusting to socializing with people in their new environment. they can be adopted out any day now with an approved application. the humane society is open from noon until 4 tomorrow and sunday.