Rescued human society dogs

Posted: Fri Jun 08 14:33:25 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 08 14:33:25 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Rescued human society dogs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

terre haute humane society took in about 40 dogs earlier this week. "45" dogs were living in a garage in vigo county. the humane society crated most of them for rehabilitation. today -- we learned 14 of those dogs have been spayed and neutered. many of them are adjusting to socializing with people in their new environment. they can be adopted out any day now with an approved application. the humane society is open from noon until 4 tomorrow and sunday. [c3]ferrellgas customer appreciation-wipe vo local animals waiting for loving homes will benefit
