Clear

Traffic help for the Special Olympics

Traffic help for the Special Olympics

Posted: Fri Jun 08 14:31:41 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 08 14:31:41 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Traffic help for the Special Olympics

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

traffic in terre haute this weekend. police want you to use caution, especially in the area of third and chestnuts streets. people will be crossing the street to get from campus to the track and field complex. police helped direct traffic in that area this afternoon. there are also extra patrols, and speed radars to help keep things moving safely. they are men and women who sacrifice their time for children they don't know. and
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Zionsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Heat and humidity with storms possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It