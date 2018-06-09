Speech to Text for Traffic help for the Special Olympics

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

traffic in terre haute this weekend. police want you to use caution, especially in the area of third and chestnuts streets. people will be crossing the street to get from campus to the track and field complex. police helped direct traffic in that area this afternoon. there are also extra patrols, and speed radars to help keep things moving safely. they are men and women who sacrifice their time for children they don't know. and