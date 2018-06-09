Clear

Special Olympics Unified Relay

the annual unified relay happened this afternoon at the gibson track and field complex. local officers and special olympics athletes joined forces for a "4 by 100" relay. they also took the "flame of hope" onto indiana state university's campus. a lot of people were there to help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the special olympics. olympic town is always a busy place during the special olympics.
