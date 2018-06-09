Speech to Text for Special Olympics Unified Relay

the annual unified relay happened this afternoon at the gibson track and field complex. local officers and special olympics athletes joined forces for a "4 by 100" relay. they also took the "flame of hope" onto indiana state university's campus. a lot of people were there to help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the special olympics. olympic town is always a busy place during the special olympics.