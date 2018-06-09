Speech to Text for Chief Plasse talks about Officer Pitts memorial sign

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

city council passed a resolution to re-name part of erie canal road. we told you about the decision last night. a portion of the road will be called "officer rob s pitts memorial way." officer pitts died one month ago after being shot. police chief, john plasse, said it's all about making sure pitts' sacrifice isn't forgotten. [b11]plasse on pitts memorial way-sot vo they'll see rob pitts' name on that section of road, and maybe someone who doesn't know him, or someone passing through will see that and google his name and see what his story is all about, and in a small way that keeps his legacy going on. the designated portion will be from east margaret drive to east davis drive. officer pitts used this stretch while traveling to and from work. this honor is given to many first responders killed in the line of duty. a bucket truck malfunction is likely the cause of