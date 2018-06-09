Clear

Rick's Smokehouse Fire

Rick's Smokehouse Fire

Posted: Fri Jun 08 14:24:12 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 08 14:24:12 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Rick's Smokehouse Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a local business. just before noon, firefighters went to rick's smokehouse in terre haute. they received reports of a fire. when they got there -- they found a business sign near the building was on fire. the owner of the business told us a crew was working on the sign. there was a malfunction with the truck that sparked a fire, which spread to the sign. the fire did not spread to the building. [b13]first weather-wxwall the indiana special olympics summer games
Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Zionsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Heat and humidity with storms possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It