Speech to Text for Redevelopment Loan for Terre Haute

with finances. council members took action last night that may help. one deals with a loan from the redevelopment commission. news 10's jon swaner explains in this update. city finances have been in the spotlight for several years now, and this year is no exception as the administration continues to dig the city out of a general fund budget defecit. the city council gave its approval for yet another loan from the department of redevelopment. but this time, mayor bennett capped the loan from redevelopment is only for $2 million dollars. last year's loan was for $5 million dollars. the city will borrow money from two tif districts. while explaining his plan to council members, mayor duke bennett addressed how he foresees next year shaking out in terms of whether the city will need a loan from redevelopment. runs :09 "my goal is that next year, it's very possible that we will not need to borrow any money from redevelopment." the redevelopment commission must also give its approval for the administration to borrow from them. redevelopment director steve witt supports the loan, saying the tif districts can meet their depbt services while manitaining the projects they have.