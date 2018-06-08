Speech to Text for Eye on Terre Haute

headlines. 1. summer time -- means budget process time. mayor bennett says -- he starts the buget procress the first part of june and goes through october. makes every department go through the process. once it's complete there will be a public hearing and will have to be approved. then -- it goes to the state and we will hear back in february. fourth year in a row with a balanced budget. terre haute will be borrowing some money. 2. road projects... what's the update on the 7th street project? there was a bit of delay, but crews are finishing up now. cutting out the center of the road and removing lines -- then repaving. 3. some delays on margaret avenue, but thanks to some good weather it's back on track. march of next year is the hopeful date to open up. crews will be very busy working now on. 4. food and beverage tax -- big talker in terre haute. mayor bennett wants to get community members involved to provide some back up to the council. 5. tall grass -- tis the season! terre haute has 300 properties that they own -- that they have to clean up! call 311 to get the process started. the sooner you call -- to start the legal process -- the city can cut the grass! 6. stray animals -- remember the rules. please, if you see something -- call the city and animal control will come out and hopefully help the situation. especially if it's really hot out! 7. special olympics! over "5" thousand people will be in town. it's a great event, we're very excited... so much fun! mayor bennett says we're fortunate to have this event. brings in a lot of great economic impact.