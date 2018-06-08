Speech to Text for Summer Skin tips

terre haute. summer is almost upon us. we're going to be getting a lot more sun exposure, trips to the beach, time out with the kids. so some helpful tips for the summer, you want to make sure you are wearing at least an spf 30 or higher broad spectrum sunscreen daily. if you're going to be swimming or getting sweaty you want to reapply it every couple of hours. also, if you notice any moles that are getting darker, different colors, or any spots that are bleeding rough or not healing those are things that you might want to make an appointment with a dermatology office to have checked. if you have any questions or concerns or need additional tips, call our office at 812-994-1404 here in terre haute. break 2 [d1]cbs medday-pkg the elderly are most at risk for depression. dutch