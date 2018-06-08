Clear

Friday Afternoon Forecast

Storm Team 10

Posted: Fri Jun 08 09:23:59 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 08 09:23:59 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Friday Afternoon Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thunderstorms tonight, with lows at 69. it'll stay steamy through the overnight. mixing sun and clouds tomorrow with a slight chance for afternoon storms. high tomorrow at 90. the weather stays unsettled tomorrow night with a low right at 70. continued chances for showers sunday, high at 88. hi, im ryan patterson, im a board certified dermatologist thicken up late this afternoon, so keep an eye to the sky. another chance for thunderstorms tonight, with lows at 69. it'll stay steamy through the overnight. mixing sun and clouds tomorrow with a slight chance for afternoon storms. high tomorrow at 90. the weather stays unsettled tomorrow night with a low right at 70. continued chances for showers sunday, high at 88. [c3]pros that know-pkg hi, im ryan patterson, im a board certified dermatologist thicken up late this afternoon, so keep an eye to the sky. another chance for thunderstorms tonight, with lows at 69. it'll stay steamy through the overnight. mixing sun and clouds tomorrow with a slight chance for afternoon storms. high tomorrow at 90. the weather stays unsettled tomorrow night with a low right at 70. continued chances for showers sunday, high at 88. [c3]pros that know-pkg hi, im ryan patterson, im a board certified dermatologist and nurse practitioner at biltmore dermatology in
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Casey
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Hot and steamy weekend, plus showers, too!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It