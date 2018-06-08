Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Want Award Winning Flowers?

Purdue Extension offering a couple of events this Saturday. Please call the Purdue Extension office at 812-462-3371

Posted: Fri Jun 08 06:36:53 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 08 06:55:40 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Want Award Winning Flowers?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

extension. want award winning flowers? go to the floriculture building wabash valley fairgrounds. happening on june 9th 10 am -- 2 pm cost is $5 also happening on june 9th discover wabashiki go to the wabashiki trails -- 3284 darwin rd. west terre haute 1 pm- 4pm it's free! for information on both of these events call 462-3371 or go to facebook: purdue extension vigo co -- and purdue extension events. " gadeker with purdue extension. want award winning flowers? go to the floriculture building wabash valley fairgrounds. happening on june 9th 10 am -- 2 pm cost is $5 also happening on june 9th discover wabashiki go to the wabashiki trails -- 3284 darwin rd. west terre haute 1 pm- 4pm it's free! for information on both of these events call 462-3371 or go to facebook: purdue extension vigo co -- and purdue extension events. " "we've pushed that envelope about as
Terre Haute
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Zionsville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Hot and steamy weekend, plus showers, too!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It