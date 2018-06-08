Speech to Text for Expect an increase in cloudiness now through about Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Friday: Partly cloudy and hot. Isolated afternoon storms possible. High: 91° Friday night: Cloudy, warm and humid. Chance of scattered storms. Low: 68° Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Still hot and humid. Storms still possible. High: 90° Detailed Forecast: A stationary front will park itself north of Indianapolis today and really try to sneak into the Valley weather for the weekend. We see you, stationary front. Expect an increase in cloudiness now through about Tuesday as the front just hangs around for a while. This front will create occasional ripples (think of this like waves in the ocean) in the atmosphere and bring chances for rain now through about Wednesday. The rain chances don't look all that great, but just enough to keep sunshine from breaking through. Best chances for widespread rain look to be Saturday morning and again Sunday morning. Don't cancel your weekend plans, rather, keep an eye to the sky and come back see us here, or on-air at WTHI-TV (CBS & MyFox10).