Speech to Text for Crime Stoppers: Two wanted people

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

your help. chief deputy john moats with the vigo county sheriff's office explains in tonight's crime stoppers report. [b8]crime stoppers-pkg this week crime stoppers needs your help in locating two wanted individuals from the terre haute area. the first subject, ashley sharp, has active warrants out of vigo superior court division 1 and terre haute city court for auto theft and conversion. sharp is described as a 27 year old white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes. the second subject, joshua carter, has an active warrant out of vigo superior court division 1 for possession of an altered handgun, theft of a firearm, carrying a handgun without a license and auto theft. carter is described as a 34 year old white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 225 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. if you have any information on the whereabouts of sharp or carter, call our tip line at 812-238-stop or go online at wthitv.com and follow the links. remember all tips to crime stoppers are anonymous and you could receive up to $1000 if your tip leads to an arrest. for crime stoppers and news10 i'm chief deputy john moats. work on a controversial terre