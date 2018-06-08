Speech to Text for Erica Arnold gets most out of her players

softball coach erica arnold's birthday.... coach is getting her team ready to play in the 1a state championship saturday against pioneer... coach arnold has had tremendous success... in eight years at north central she's won one state title and is 173-52.... but there is so much more to coach than just wins and losses .....she's a coach that demands a lot out of her players... she holds them to very high standards and when her players do meet those, she gets on them... i personally have a lot of respect for it because she treats everyone the same, but i know her coaching style wouldn't work everyone in today's society... her players say they wouldn't want coach arnold any other way! she's just great. she knows what she's doing. we all know not to take it personnally when she yells at us. she's just trying to make us better. she's great at what she does. we're happy to have her as our coach. i'm hard on them, but at the end of the day they know i love them not only as athletes but people. i think that's why we all have a special connection. i show them all the time how much i care about them off the field. we do so many things . i want them to know they are special people, not just as softball players. they are special to me as young ladies.