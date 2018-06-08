Clear

De'Avion Proud to represent Terre Haute

Posted: Thu Jun 07 19:59:01 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

last night played his first game as a indiana all-star ..... the future sycamore had three points and two rebounds in 11 minutes of action, as he helped the senior all-stars beat the juniors 111-101.... de'avion said he's proud to be representing his hometown of terre haute during this years all-star series .... extremely special. we don't get the recognition that we should. we being on this team, is a dream come true. here's a look at the answer to today's
