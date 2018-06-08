Speech to Text for Boys golf regionals

and individual golfers in action today at the washington regional trying to advance on to next weeks state finals... beautiful day at the country oaks golf course in montgomery .... northview senior clayton buck with the parr putt on 18.... wyatt roberts had a nice round...the vincennes lincoln alice shot a 78..... terre haute north freshman logan schuld with a easy tap in on nine.... coleton hostetler on nine with a beautiful chip.....he shot a very respectable 84 for south knox..... clay city's tyler yocom also had his short game working... he chips within inches of the cup on 16.... george hosking lead terre haute south, he had a round of 83... unfortunately no local teams or individual golfers advance out of regionals.... today is north