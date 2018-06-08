Clear

Storms could be in the forecast

Posted: Thu Jun 07 19:33:06 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jun 07 19:33:06 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Zionsville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Hot & humid with scattered storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

