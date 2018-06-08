Clear

100 Women Who Care

100 Women Who Care

Posted: Thu Jun 07 19:30:20 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jun 07 19:30:20 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for 100 Women Who Care

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

back to it's community ... by donating. "100 women who care" donated 6 thousand 500 dollars to the "salvation army of sullivan county". this money will go to the "service extension unit" providing emergency finanical support to local families. it'll also provide money to the "back to school blitz" and "coats for kids" programs. well you know when you go out and fundraise and get 500 or 600 at a time to have an oppurtunity to get over 5,000 or 6,000 sometimes even over 10,000 it makes a huge difference sullivan county salvation army says they are here to help with all community needs. summer reading programs for children
Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Zionsville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Hot & humid with scattered storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It