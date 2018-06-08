Clear

Immigration Education in Terre Haute

Posted: Thu Jun 07 19:28:52 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jun 07 19:28:52 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Immigration Education in Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to educate the community. "indiana state university" partnered with the "candles holocaust museum and education center" today. they hosted "christopher elmore". "elmore" is a lawyer in the united states. he discussed important information about how the process of immigration works before and after. elmore: immigration has become such a big issue both on a local level with people that are friends and family or coworkers but also on a national level it's become such a big huge issue both in electoral politics and i think it's just always good to understand what's going on around you. organizers say this event was designed to help locals better understand a much talked about issue. one wabash valley organization is giving
