Officer Rob Pitts honored with street

Posted: Thu Jun 07 19:27:15 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jun 07 19:27:15 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

unanimously passed a resolution to honor fallen officer "rob pitts". a portion of "erie canal road" will be re-named officer "rob s. pitts memorial way". this will be from 'east margaret drive" to "east davis drive". terre haute police chief john plasse explains... the family requested this stretch of road because officer pitts would use it to travel home and to work. community donations will pay for the sign. the terre haute optimist club named officer pitts' this year's
