Speech to Text for Terre Haute City Council Vote

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

development is moving forward. people in the "beau monde neighborhood" have voiced concern over plans to build close to 80 condominiums near deming park. but tonight... a compromise. news 10's heather good is live outside city hall with more on how the council voted. [b6]th cit co condo vote-live vo beau monde residents took to the podium once again tonight. they've been dissatified with a plan to build nearly 80 condos near their homes... but this time... some were ready to support the plan and the council made a final vote. it was unanimous. the council approved special ordinance 5 for the rezoning of property along south fruitridge avenue. this means park place condominiums, llc can move forward with plans to build condos. prior to the vote ... members of the beau monde nieghborhood and the developer signed an agreement. the developer has pledged make several changes to the originial plan in exchange for neighborhood support. a few of those changes include increasing the space between existing homes and the new condos... paying for a sidewalk along adams street... and putting 12-thousand dollars toward a fence for a section of the property. attorney bill olah says, "there's no perfect solution. i understand that but i think we've come a long long way toward getting at least some common ground. brian payne, resident says, "the agreement we have reached does help ensure the uniqueness and desirability of this proposed development and i think that's key to it's success." it's important to note... the city council plays no part in this agreement between the developer and nieghbors. due to some of the changes i mentioned before... there will be fewer condos in the development. now there will be 74. live in terre haute, heather good, news 10. also at tonight's meeting... the terre haute city council