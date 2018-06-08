Speech to Text for Vigo County Jail Study released

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight and the word is...get moving! good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. vigo county needs to nearly double the amount of beds in its jail and they need to begin building a-s-a-p! that's the bottom line from a new jail study released to the public. we've told you in the past that vigo county faces several lawsuits regarding bad conditions at the jail. a federal judge has ordered county leaders to fix those conditions. but community outcry has been against what some are calling a "mega jail" ...a much larger facility that will cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars. ...i'd like to see a reasonably sized jail that's not going to bankrupt the county .... doctor kenneth ray is with r-j-s services. he was hired as a neutral party to study how many beds are needed for inmates over a he was hired as a neutral party to study how many beds are needed for inmates over a 30 year period. the findings released to the public thursday evening show a need for nearly double the capacity. ...we forecasted at this point 462 beds are needed through 20-50..... that number...462 is very similar to the 500 beds recommended in the "first" jail study paid for by the county. right now the jail holds 268 beds. and doctor ray warns...time is money! he says the cost of construction has already gone up 2 million dollars! ...we've got to get something started one way or the other. ya know we've pushed this federal case and state ...we've pushed that envelope about as far as we can push it. vigo county commission president judy anderson says she's glad to have both studies to make a final decision. she's hoping the county council will call a special meeting next month and get this on the agenda to move forward. the study also said the jail will likely need increased staffing to handle the increased beds. we're following a developing story tonight.