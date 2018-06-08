Speech to Text for Man recovered from Sullivan County pond

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're getting information about what appears to be a drowning in sullivan county. it happened earlier this afternoon in dugger. indiana conservation officers responded to a call of an unresponsive man found in water face down. when they got there, they recovered 69 year old "michael reynolds" of dugger. they say he died in a private pond. witnesses told police... reynolds had gone to a dock at the pond to feed the fish. they started searching for him when he didn't return. officials have scheduled an autopsy tomorrow morning at terre haute regional hospital. work on a controversial terre haute