Posted: Thu Jun 07 15:34:13 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

the area. "trees inc." awarded "lofts of haute maison" with the beautiful business award. the award is based on the property's landscape, the number of trees, and if there is no trash in the area. it's all a part of getting people to do their part in making terre haute beautiful. it says a lot about who we are as a city and give the best impression of who we are. trees inc. gives out three awards in total. this is only the second award this year. you can nominate a business on their facebook page. we've linked you to that at w-t-h-i tv dot com. a group is celebrating a new start to
