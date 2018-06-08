Speech to Text for The economic impact of the Special Olympics

athletes and fans take over terre haute for a fun weekend. the city hosts the indiana special olympics summer games. this year -- there will be a record number of athletes. competitions start tomorrow. news 10's sarah lehman joins us now in the studio to explain the impact for the community. about three thousand competitors from across the state are expected to take part in this year's competitions. they bring fans and coaches with them. the visitors are filling local hotels, and residence halls. they'll also likely be shopping at local stores and eating at restruants. this year the speical olympics is breaking the record for the amount of people attending. that means an increase in business. for one resturant owner that's good news. "it depends on a lot of things but normally if things fall into place it increases traffic by 15 to 20 percent. yeah anytime we have something downtown it's good for, i believe, all of the merchants downtown." terre hautes tourism industry brings about 40 million dollars to the city. this event alone brings in a little over 2 million. you might be seeing a few more people out and about this weekend because of the special olympics. rondrell, back to you and sarah lehman is our newest reporter here