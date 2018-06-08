Speech to Text for Fork in the Road: Honeysuckle Beestro

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"mike latta" found a spot that he thinks is a honey hole. so.. the crew made their way to clay county where they found a family resaurant with some sweet eats. welcome to honeysuckle hill beestro in clay county indiana. "ever since highschool i wanted to do a resaurant and i always wanted the resaurant in our house and andy ...i mean that wasn't necissarily your dream " that's jodi and andy lohrman, instead of opening a restaurant in their home, they settled on a building that was supposed to be andy's wood shop. "about the thirds of our recipies utilize honey and uh anywhere from our salad dressing, our bread, to some of our desserts...and sometimes i even sneak it into some of our meat entrees." that's right, honey is in just about every dish they make here. nat/// this is a honey oat bread. that's because andy is a bee keeper. nat/// i mean that thing is on my finger .... we decided to let ross help andy collect the honey for the day. nat/// i do get stung once in a while, right ...sure... anyway you want to hold that? not really i want the suit. i think i want the suit. nat/// you can tell me all the things you want about bees don't sting i don't believe you. meanwhile back inside, we caught up with jennifer flater who says this is her favorite spot. "you always find something new that you have never had before that you will really like, like i do. when you come in jodi makes you feel like you are not just dining at a restuarant , you are part of her family, you feel like you are just having a home cooked meal." nat/// i'm going to eat really fast so that way i can eat some of yours. we tried the chicken salad, sloppy joes and the pork manahattan, all delicious. what's going on there buddy? i mean so you were just talking so .... nat//// he stole my plate ... and then jodi rolled out my favorite, dessert. "for my husband his is the honey graham ice cream she has, he says that's the best he has ever had, so....when i leave today i have to take him ice cream." but you can only get this kind of ice cream at the beestro. "it's made here in indiana and it's made just for us." and don't worry, ross will be here helping out to make sure they have enough honey for everfy meal. nat/// one with the bees...maybe i could start keeping man, you think? i think you can. in clay county with the fork in the road, i'm mike latta news 10 now.. the beestro is open on fridays and saturdays "only" from "11" to "2" for lunch. dinner hours are from "5" to "8". for more information on the honesysuckle hill beestro go